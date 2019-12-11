Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Byng Street
Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WOOLF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James WOOLF


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert James WOOLF Notice
WOOLF, Robert James 02.10.1938 - 08.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. Much loved husband of Patricia. Loved father and father-in-law of Edward and Selinda, Phil and Holly, Sharyn and Tim. Loving 'Poppy' of Tori, Tyler, Lilly, Xavier. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. "The One We Love And Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Robert are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, December 13, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Palliative Care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -