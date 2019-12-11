|
|
WOOLF, Robert James 02.10.1938 - 08.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. Much loved husband of Patricia. Loved father and father-in-law of Edward and Selinda, Phil and Holly, Sharyn and Tim. Loving 'Poppy' of Tori, Tyler, Lilly, Xavier. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. "The One We Love And Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Robert are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, December 13, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Palliative Care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 11, 2019