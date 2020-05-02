|
|
BURGESS, Robert Edward 13/06/1937 - 24/04/2020 Robert (Rob) Burgess, 82 years, peacefully passed away Friday, 24th April 2020 at home. Loving husband to Joanna. Devoted father to Jody and Linley and father-in-law to Geoff and David. Adored grandpa to Aimee, Nessa, Sharik and Jemma. A kindred spirit with Mee-Lin and beloved brother and uncle to all his family. Rob was a life member of the Faulconbridge Rural Fire Brigade and active committee member of the Molong division of Orange Legacy. "A life well lived" A private internment service will be held, followed by a memorial service on the anniversary of his death (24/04/2021) at the Molong lawn cemetery. He will be sorely missed by many
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 2, 2020