Home
Services
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021
Molong lawn cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward BURGESS


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robert Edward BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, Robert Edward 13/06/1937 - 24/04/2020 Robert (Rob) Burgess, 82 years, peacefully passed away Friday, 24th April 2020 at home. Loving husband to Joanna. Devoted father to Jody and Linley and father-in-law to Geoff and David. Adored grandpa to Aimee, Nessa, Sharik and Jemma. A kindred spirit with Mee-Lin and beloved brother and uncle to all his family. Rob was a life member of the Faulconbridge Rural Fire Brigade and active committee member of the Molong division of Orange Legacy. "A life well lived" A private internment service will be held, followed by a memorial service on the anniversary of his death (24/04/2021) at the Molong lawn cemetery. He will be sorely missed by many
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -