|
|
OLSEN, Robert "Bob" Colin 2.9.1952 - 17.10.2019 Passed away at Orange. Late of Cecil Road, Orange. Dearly loved husband of Zoe. Dearly beloved son of June Taylor. Much loved father and father-in-law of Melissa, Joseph and Shekinah, Peter and Lina. Much loved "Grandpa" of Sienna and Emily. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Glen and Ivena, Ken (deceased) and Angela. A loved uncle of George and Steffie, Amanda, Enoch, Naomi and Michelle. "Absent from the Body, Present with the Lord" Aged 67 Years A graveside service will be held at the Orange Cemetery on Wednesday 23 October 2019 commencing at 1.30pm, then all are invited to attend A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving at the Colour City Church, 8a Little Brunswick Street, Orange at 2.30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 19, 2019