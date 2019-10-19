Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert OLSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Colin (Bob) OLSEN


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert Colin (Bob) OLSEN Notice
OLSEN, Robert "Bob" Colin 2.9.1952 - 17.10.2019 Passed away at Orange. Late of Cecil Road, Orange. Dearly loved husband of Zoe. Dearly beloved son of June Taylor. Much loved father and father-in-law of Melissa, Joseph and Shekinah, Peter and Lina. Much loved "Grandpa" of Sienna and Emily. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Glen and Ivena, Ken (deceased) and Angela. A loved uncle of George and Steffie, Amanda, Enoch, Naomi and Michelle. "Absent from the Body, Present with the Lord" Aged 67 Years A graveside service will be held at the Orange Cemetery on Wednesday 23 October 2019 commencing at 1.30pm, then all are invited to attend A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving at the Colour City Church, 8a Little Brunswick Street, Orange at 2.30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.