Robert Alan (Bob) GOWMAN


1933 - 2019
Robert Alan (Bob) GOWMAN Notice
GOWMAN, Robert Alan "Bob" 22.8.1933 - 26.7.2019 Late of Byng Street, Orange. Dearly loved son of Cecil and Edith (both deceased). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Irene and Ray Davidson (both deceased), Mavis James (Port Kembla) and Jack (deceased). Dear uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families. Dearest friend of Irene Johnson. "Dearly Loved and Sadly Missed by his family his many friends and those that cared for him" The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 3, 2019
