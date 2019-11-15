|
COOPER, Riley Peter Arthur 04.01.2005 - 08.11.2019 14 Years and 10 Months Adored son of Jennifer and Mark. Best friend and brother of Fletcher. Dearly loved grandson of Agnes and Peter Craig (both deceased), Lynette (deceased) and John Cooper. Dearly loved by his aunts and uncles, great aunts and uncles and his many cousins and their families. "Till We Meet Again" "Forever In Our Hearts" "To Know Him Was To Love Him" The family and friends of Riley are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Botanic Gardens, Hill Street, Orange on Friday, November 22, 2019 commencing at 11am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Headspace, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019