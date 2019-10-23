Home
Richard Thomas RIGBY


1924 - 2019
Richard Thomas RIGBY Notice
RICHARD THOMAS RIGBY 17.11.1924 - 19.10.2019 Richard died surrounded by love and support on 19th October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Carmelita (deceased) and loving father of Juliana, Jim, Martina, David, Joanne, Cecilia, Peter and Tom. Richard dearly loved, and was loved by his 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Remembered with love by his brother Jim, sister Bernie, sister-in-law Joan and his many nephews and nieces. Family and friends of Richard are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng St Orange at 11am on Monday, October 28, 2019. By family request no flowers please.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 23, 2019
