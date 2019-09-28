Home
Richard John CARTER

Richard John CARTER Notice
CARTER, Richard John September 24, 2019 Passed peacefully at Parkwood Palliative Care, Orange. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Much loved father of Tom, and Bella and father-in-law of Luke. A loved son of Ruth and Ralph (deceased). A loved brother of Heather, Libby, David and Andrew. "Cherished By Many" The family and friends of Richard are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held at the Orange Botanic Gardens, 1 Yellow Box Way, Orange on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 commencing at 3:00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 28, 2019
