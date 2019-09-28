|
CARTER, Richard John September 24, 2019 Passed peacefully at Parkwood Palliative Care, Orange. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Much loved father of Tom, and Bella and father-in-law of Luke. A loved son of Ruth and Ralph (deceased). A loved brother of Heather, Libby, David and Andrew. "Cherished By Many" The family and friends of Richard are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held at the Orange Botanic Gardens, 1 Yellow Box Way, Orange on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 commencing at 3:00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 28, 2019