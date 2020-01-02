|
McINTOSH, Richard James 18.04.1962 - 21.12.2019 Late of "Gundawanna", Molong (originally from "Denbigh", Cobbitty). Treasured son of Ron and Mary. Beloved husband of Christine and devoted father of Charles, Angus and Isabella. Adored brother and brother-in-law of Ange and David, Liddy and Gordon, Lucy and Ross and much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A "son" to Tony and Bev. A true friend to many. "It's time to rest" Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Thanksgiving Service to celebrate Richard's life to be held at Kinross Wolaroi School (DPA Building), Orange on Monday, January 6, 2020 commencing at 12 noon. Instead of flowers, donations may be made at the service to the Salvation Army Drought Appeal. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020