Rhonda Lynne Baker 26.4.1951 - 19.12.2018 It's been a year since you passed away But it only seems like yesterday We didn't get to say goodbye But know we know the reason why You had been sick as a little girl And most of your adult life, but You never complained once You loved to see you grand kids and great grand kids, as much as you could But distance and sickness sometimes did not allow this to happen Hope that you are now at peace We miss you immensely May you rest in peace Love always, your loving husband of 50 years Daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Andrew Grandchildren and great grandchildren
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 19, 2019