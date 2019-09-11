|
PARISH, Raymond John "Stumpy" Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Parkwood. Loved uncle of Elizabeth, Annette and all his nieces and nephews. "Forever Travelling Down The Highway of Heaven" Aged 77 years The family and friends of Ray are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, September 13, 2019 commencing at 9.30am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Palliative Care, Parkwood. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 11, 2019