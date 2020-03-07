Home
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
Canobolas Gardens Crematorium - Chapel
Lone Pine Avenue
Orange
View Map
Rae Jean KEEN


1943 - 2020
Rae Jean KEEN Notice
KEEN, Rae Jean 21.08.1943 - 03.03.2020 Peacefully at Parkwood Aged Care. Late of Georgian Place, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Tenika, Cassandra and Brian. Cherished grandma to her grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Loved By All" The family and friends of Rae are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Monday, March 9, 2020 commencing at 1:30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 7, 2020
