KELLY, Philip James 15.7.1952 - 23.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at Calare Allity. Late of Churchill Avenue, Orange. Dearly beloved son of Elizabeth and Frank Kelly (both deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Evelyn and Kevin, Joan and Bill (deceased), John and Jill, Terry and Patty, Ken, Anne (deceased) and Geoff, Margaret and Terry (deceased), Ray (deceased) and Chris. A loved uncle and great-uncle. A good mate to all his friends and a lifetime CYMS member. "A Good Bloke, Who Loved A Yarn" Aged 67 Years The family and friends of Philip are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, November 1, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. The family thank Dr. Philip Butler, Dr. Louis Christie and their teams for their care of Philip "Phil" as well as the staff of St. Francis Aged Care and Calare Allity. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 26, 2019