Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Peter William BOYD


1945 - 2020
Peter William BOYD Notice
BOYD, Peter William 25.10.1945 - 04.01.2020 Passed away peacefully at Parkwood Palliative Care. Loved husband of Carol (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Nathan and Tanya. Loving "Poppy" of Taylah and Xavier. Loved brother of Bruce (deceased), Margaret. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. "Peacefully Sleeping, Love Does Not End" The family of Peter are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Parkwood Palliative Care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 7, 2020
