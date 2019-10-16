Home
Peter Royal MCCULLAN


1936 - 2019
Peter Royal MCCULLAN Notice
MCCULLAN, Peter Royal 21.02.1936 - 10.10.2019 Peacefully at St. Francis Aged Care, Orange. Dearly loved husband of Eileen (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Lorraine, Brett and Leona, Wendy and Doug, Ray, Shandelle and Fah, Glenn. Cherished "Pop" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. "Mum and Dad Together Again" The family and friends of Peter are kindly invited to attend his Graveside Service to be held at the Cargo Cemetery on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Dementia Australia. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
