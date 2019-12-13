|
SHORT, Peter Ronald 11 December 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Ascott Gardens, Orange. Late of Hoskins Place, Orange. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anthony and Annette, Bron and Joe Taylor and Naomi Houghton. Adored "Pa" to Poppy, Olive and Ellis. Loved brother-in-law of Warren and Nancy, Leone and Jim, Maureen and Wayne (deceased), Jan and Bill (both deceased). "Till We Meet Again" Aged 82 years The family and friends of Peter are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St James' Presbyterian Church, Matthews Avenue, Orange on Monday 16 December 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019