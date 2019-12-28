|
|
CHAPMAN, Peter Robert 20.08.1938 - 21.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at his home in Clergate. Adored husband and best friend of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Danny and Prapha, Angus (deceased), Duncan and Kerrie, Annabel and David. Loved 'Pa' of Wirawat, Linda, Methinee, Liam, Mia and seven great grandchildren. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Robyn and Bill Hicks. A loved brother-in-law and uncle. "The One We Love And Will Never Forget" Aged 81 years The family and friends of Peter are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday 31 st December, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 28, 2019