Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
View Map
Peter Robert CHAPMAN


1938 - 2019
Peter Robert CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN, Peter Robert 20.08.1938 - 21.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at his home in Clergate. Adored husband and best friend of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Danny and Prapha, Angus (deceased), Duncan and Kerrie, Annabel and David. Loved 'Pa' of Wirawat, Linda, Methinee, Liam, Mia and seven great grandchildren. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Robyn and Bill Hicks. A loved brother-in-law and uncle. "The One We Love And Will Never Forget" Aged 81 years The family and friends of Peter are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday 31 st December, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 28, 2019
