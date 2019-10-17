|
|
TAFFE, Peter Lawrence Passed away peacefully on Monday 14th October aged 78 years Husband to Caroline (dec 2015), father to Peter, David and Anthony. Brother of Yvonne, father in law to Vanessa and cherished grandfather to Kylie and Ashlee. A keen golfer and member of Gold Coast Burleigh Golf Club. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will take place 2.30pm Monday 21st October, in the Parkview Chapel at Alambe Memorial Park, Nerang. Somerville Funerals Southport 07 5531 1722
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 17, 2019