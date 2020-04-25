|
STEWART, Paul Derek 29.08.1932 - 19.04.2020 Passed away peacefully at Orange, much loved husband of Carol. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marie & Richard, Gillian & Bruce (deceased), Bob (deceased) and Robyn, Terry (deceased), Lynne and Philip. Dearly loved uncle of Warren, Margo, Stewart, Grant, Peter, Lynne, Paul, Luke (deceased), Tim and their families. Aged 87 years "Gone Golfing" A private service has been held. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 25, 2020