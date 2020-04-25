Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Derek STEWART


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Paul Derek STEWART Notice
STEWART, Paul Derek 29.08.1932 - 19.04.2020 Passed away peacefully at Orange, much loved husband of Carol. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marie & Richard, Gillian & Bruce (deceased), Bob (deceased) and Robyn, Terry (deceased), Lynne and Philip. Dearly loved uncle of Warren, Margo, Stewart, Grant, Peter, Lynne, Paul, Luke (deceased), Tim and their families. Aged 87 years "Gone Golfing" A private service has been held. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -