Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St Laurances Catholic Church
Forbes
Interment
Following Services
Forbes Lawn Cemetery
Paul CASHMAN

Paul CASHMAN Notice
PAUL CASHMAN The relatives & friends of the late Paul Cashman aged 87 yrs of Orange and formerly of Forbes Fond Brother of Cecile (Dec'd), John & Peter are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral to be held at St Laurances Catholic Church Forbes on Monday 20th January 2020 after a service commencing at 10am followed by interment in the Forbes Lawn Cemetery. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
