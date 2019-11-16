|
|
O'NEILL, Patrick Thomas 24.09.1947 - 13.11.2019 ('Pat', 'Fat Pat', 'JJ') Passed away peacefully after a long illness. Dearly beloved husband of Libby. Adored and much loved father and father-in-law of Caz and Alex, Colleen, Phillip and Laura. Adored Poppy of Edith and Patrick. Youngest son of Muriel and Phillip (both deceased). Brother of Mick (deceased). A loved uncle, cousin and friend. Pat was a kind and generous man to all his family and friends. He will be deeply missed. Our Rock - Our Legend. His Motto: Wear out don't rust out. Aged 72 Years The family and friends of Pat are kindly invited to attend a Service of Celebration to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Orange Palliative Care Service. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 16, 2019