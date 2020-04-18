|
|
SAMS, Patricia "Pat/Patty" 7.8.1928 - 10.4.2020 Late of Clancy Weston Lodge, Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Ken (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and Owen Haase, Kieran and Dianne, Anthony. Devoted "Nanna" of her grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunt to all her family. "Forever In Our Hearts and Ever Remembered" A private funeral has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 18, 2020