CARTER, Patricia Margaret 25.08.1931 - 15.12.2019 Devoted wife to William (Bill) (deceased).Loving mother and mother-in-law to Robert & Christina, Helen & David, Anthony & Joanne. Cherished Nanna to Anna-Sophia, Marie-Louisa, Anna & Tom, Kate, Emma, William, Hamish, John, Patrick, Simon and Molly. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Aged 88 years A Requiem Mass for Patricia will be held at St Edward's Catholic Church, Tilga Street, Canowindra on Monday December 23, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Canowindra Cemetery.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019