Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
St Edward's Catholic Church
Tilga Street
Canowindra
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Margaret CARTER


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Patricia Margaret CARTER Notice
CARTER, Patricia Margaret 25.08.1931 - 15.12.2019 Devoted wife to William (Bill) (deceased).Loving mother and mother-in-law to Robert & Christina, Helen & David, Anthony & Joanne. Cherished Nanna to Anna-Sophia, Marie-Louisa, Anna & Tom, Kate, Emma, William, Hamish, John, Patrick, Simon and Molly. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Aged 88 years A Requiem Mass for Patricia will be held at St Edward's Catholic Church, Tilga Street, Canowindra on Monday December 23, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Canowindra Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -