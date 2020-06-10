Home
Patricia "Thelma" EDGERTON


1936 - 2020
Patricia "Thelma" EDGERTON Notice
EDGERTON, Patricia "Thelma" 9.3.1936 - 7.6.2020 Passed away peacefully at Ascott Gardens, late of Sale Street, Orange. Dearly beloved wife of 59 years to her loving husband Brian. Much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Sam. Devoted Nanna to her grandsons Oscar, Mason and Reece. Loved sister of Aileen, Dave (deceased), George, Min, Shirl (deceased), Dick, Michael (deceased), Bill, Chris (deceased). A loving sister-in-law and aunt to all their families. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" A private funeral service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from June 10 to June 13, 2020
