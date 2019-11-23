Home
Patricia (Pat) DANE


1928 - 2019
DANE, Patricia "Pat" 25.2.1928 - 18.11.2019 Passed away peacefully and with dignity at Orange Hospital with her family by her side, aged 91 years. Late of Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Frederick "Danny" (deceased). Adored mother of Robbie (deceased), Kathryn, Christopher (deceased) and Stephen. Much loved "Nan" of Michelle, Craig (deceased), Dyanna and 5 great grandchildren. Loved sister of 5 siblings. The family and friends of Pat are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday 25 November 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 23, 2019
