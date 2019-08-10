|
|
THURTELL (Nee CAMERON) Patricia Anne (Pat) 18.11.1933 - 07.08.2019 Late of Orange and formerly of Cowra. Beloved wife of Bruce (deceased). Loved mother of John, Jenny, Helen, Bruce, Brian and mother-in-law of Lesleigh, Kellie, Tina and Tony. Loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Helen and John Watkins (both deceased), Ewen and Alma Cameron, Margaret Cameron, John (deceased) amd Doreen Thurtell, Viv and Loretta Thurtell. Loved aunty of her nieces, nephews and their families. "Lovingly Remembered Forever In Our Thoughts" Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of the Late Pat Thurtell will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, August 16, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 10, 2019