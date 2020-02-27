Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
Patricia Ann (Pat) WILLOX

Patricia Ann (Pat) WILLOX Notice
WILLOX, Patricia Ann (Pat) 22nd February, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Orange Hospital. Late of Dalton Street, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Keith (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Harley and Fiona, Paul, David and Mandy. Adored "Nan" of Robert, Thomas, Laura, Liam and great grandson Roman. Special friend of Junior. "Till We Meet Again" Aged 86 years The family and friends of Patricia are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday 4 March 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to St Francis Aged Care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020
