ISAACS, Patricia Ann 09.09.1939 - 17.02.2020 Wife of Harold 'Ike' (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen (deceased), Peter and Linda. Much loved "Nanny I" of Kareena, Harrison and Charlie. A loved sister and sister-in-law to Margaret and Albert (both deceased), Richard (deceased) and Monica, Douglas (deceased) and Gloria. A loved aunt to all her family. Loved by her many friends. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" Aged 80 years The family and friends of Patricia are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, February 27, 2020 commencing at 11.00 am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 22, 2020