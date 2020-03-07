Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
Pamela Joyce MCALPINE


1935 - 2020
Pamela Joyce MCALPINE Notice
McALPINE, Pamela Joyce 22.11.1935 - 02.03.2020 Beloved wife of David (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Brian, Kevin, Ian and Jenny. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Pamela will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "In God's Loving Care" Aged 84 years The family and friends of Pamela are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday March 9, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 7, 2020
