CASSIDY, Pamela Fay (nee McBride) 26.05.1933 - 17.02.2020 Adored mother of Daryl. Cherished 'Macka' of Sarah, Aaron, Emma, Chance and Faith. Much loved sister of Max and Vivian, Jack (dec), Daisy (dec) and Betty (dec). 'Forever in our Hearts' Aged 86 years A Requiem Mass for Pamela will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday February 21, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 19, 2020