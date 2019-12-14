Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Byng Street
Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela FABRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela FABRY


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Pamela FABRY Notice
FABRY, Pamela 19.8.1932 - 13.12.2019 Passed away at Cherrywood Grove Nursing Home, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Monty (deceased). Loved step mother to Nancye and Ray, Robert and Joy, Hazel and Bob. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews and their families. Always remembered by Andrew. Fond friend of Kate. "The Long Day Closes" Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of the Late Pamela Fabry will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of prayers following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -