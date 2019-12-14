|
FABRY, Pamela 19.8.1932 - 13.12.2019 Passed away at Cherrywood Grove Nursing Home, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Monty (deceased). Loved step mother to Nancye and Ray, Robert and Joy, Hazel and Bob. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews and their families. Always remembered by Andrew. Fond friend of Kate. "The Long Day Closes" Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of the Late Pamela Fabry will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of prayers following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 14, 2019