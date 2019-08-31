|
|
ROBINSON, Owen Frederick 4.12.1934 - 27.8.2019 Passed away peacefully at Calare Nursing Home, Orange. Dearly beloved husband of 56 years to his loving wife Sandra. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Andrew, Bruce and Fiona, Natalie and Martin. Loved grandfather of Imojean and Carl, Aidan, Nathan. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Jill and Brian, Lindsay and Pat. "Forever In Our Hearts and Thoughts" The family and friends of Owen are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday September 2, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 31, 2019