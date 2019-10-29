|
SLATTERY, Norman Francis 23.4.1929 - 26.10.2019 Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Loving husband of Julie. Much loved father of Trish, Anne-Maree and their families. "In God's Loving Care" Aged 90 Years The family and friends of Norman are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange tomorrow Wednesday, October 30, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 29, 2019