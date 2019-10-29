Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman SLATTERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Francis SLATTERY


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Norman Francis SLATTERY Notice
SLATTERY, Norman Francis 23.4.1929 - 26.10.2019 Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Loving husband of Julie. Much loved father of Trish, Anne-Maree and their families. "In God's Loving Care" Aged 90 Years The family and friends of Norman are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange tomorrow Wednesday, October 30, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.