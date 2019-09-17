|
|
GALVIN, Norma Irene 18.02.1931 - 15.09.2019 Late of Icely Road and Wontama. Dearly beloved wife of 60 years to her husband John (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Vicki (dec) and Phillip Livingstone, Catherine, Kerrie and Robert Bennett, David and Michele Galvin, Mark and Tracey Galvin, Louise and Cliff Peachman. Loved Nan of her 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. "Dearly Loved, Sadly Missed" A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Norma will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Park Street Orange, on Thursday September 19, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019