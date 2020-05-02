|
EASON, Noela Jean 10.07.1933 - 29.04.2020 Peacefully passed away at Parkwood hostel with family by her side. Born in Cowra, lived in Blayney, Molong and Borenore. Beloved wife of Irwin already passed. Dearly loved by daughters Jann, Marian and Patricia as well as eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Self-described "Horsey lady" who lived a life on the land and among adored horses, ponies and donkeys. Both a show judge and Lifelong Pony Club member, Noela loved to learn and pass on knowledge. She will be sorely missed in the lives of her family and friends. A private service will be held in Orange with a graveside service held afterwards at Molong Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 2, 2020