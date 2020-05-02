Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Molong Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Noela EASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noela Jean EASON


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Noela Jean EASON Notice
EASON, Noela Jean 10.07.1933 - 29.04.2020 Peacefully passed away at Parkwood hostel with family by her side. Born in Cowra, lived in Blayney, Molong and Borenore. Beloved wife of Irwin already passed. Dearly loved by daughters Jann, Marian and Patricia as well as eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Self-described "Horsey lady" who lived a life on the land and among adored horses, ponies and donkeys. Both a show judge and Lifelong Pony Club member, Noela loved to learn and pass on knowledge. She will be sorely missed in the lives of her family and friends. A private service will be held in Orange with a graveside service held afterwards at Molong Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -