HAIGH, Noel Burton 02.08.1938 - 03.10.2019 Passed away peacefully and with dignity surrounded by family at Orange Health Service after a short illness. Late of Coronation Drive, Orange. Dearly loved and adored husband of Wilma Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law Danny and Amanda, Paul and Kylie and Malcolm. Much loved "Pop" to Amelia and Angus and family, Monique, Ella, Katie, Luke and family. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Don and Cathy (deceased), Patricia Paterson. A loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. "Down Tools and Gone Travelling" Aged 81 Years The family and friends of Noel are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Emu's Rugby Club, Woodward Street, Orange on Thursday, October 10, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Orange Cancer Council. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019