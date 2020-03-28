Home
Nita Evelynne WILLIAMSON


1934 - 2020
Nita Evelynne WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, Nita Evelynne 17.01.1934 - 18.03.2020 Peacefully at Wontama Nursing Home. Late of Phillip Street, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Terry (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Greg, Derek and Clarissa, Tez. Cherished Nan to Matthew, Madison and Kyle, Tiarne (deceased), Brock, Kat, Renee. Nanny Nan to Coco. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her all family. "Love Never Ends" A private Funeral Service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 28, 2020
