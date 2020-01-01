Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Byng Street
Orange
Neville John BYRNE


1951 - 2019
Neville John BYRNE Notice
BYRNE, Neville John 24.2.1951 - 28.12.2019 Late of Orange, formerly of Bathurst. Loved father of Priscilla, Christopher, Nathan, Shanna-Lee, Jack, Adam, Grant. Much loved "Pop" to his grandchildren Brooke, Riley, Malakye, Havana, Steven, Benjamin, Miles and another one on the way. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Neville are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, January 3, 2020 commencing at 12 Noon. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 1, 2020
