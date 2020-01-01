|
|
BYRNE, Neville John 24.2.1951 - 28.12.2019 Late of Orange, formerly of Bathurst. Loved father of Priscilla, Christopher, Nathan, Shanna-Lee, Jack, Adam, Grant. Much loved "Pop" to his grandchildren Brooke, Riley, Malakye, Havana, Steven, Benjamin, Miles and another one on the way. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Neville are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, January 3, 2020 commencing at 12 Noon. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 1, 2020