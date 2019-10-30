Home
Neville Graham Laurence SMITH


1926 - 2019
Neville Graham Laurence SMITH
SMITH, Neville Graham Laurence 08.02.1926 - 27.10.2019 Passed away peacefully. Late of Coronation Drive. Dearly loved partner of Gwenda (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Susan & Neil, Rodney & Julie, Helen & Bruce. Loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother of Una. Neville will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 93 years "Rest in Peace" The family and friends of Neville are warmly invited to his funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Ave Orange on Friday November 1, 2019 commencing at 11am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 30, 2019
