BARTIMOTE, Neville Christopher 05.03.1941 - 14.11.2019 Passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness and courageous battle. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Kay & Chris, Kim & Robbie, Kerry & Greg, Mandy & Paul, Christian & Renato, Adam & Renee. Adored Grandpa, Pa and Pop to Dominic, Mitchell, Ainslie, Rebecca, Michael, Nicholas, Samuel, Eve, Ruby, Ned, Ryan, Jack and Max. 'A Gentle Man of the Land at Rest' Aged 78 years A Funeral Service for Neville will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Wednesday November 20, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. On conclusion the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to Orange Palliative Care.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 16, 2019