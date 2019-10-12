|
|
CAMPBELL, Neta Irene 17.04.1928 - 09.10.2019 Peacefully at Prunus Lodge, Molong, Late of Redluom Place, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Ray (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dennis and Cheryl, Terry and Sue (deceased). Cherished "Nan" of Tanya (deceased), Renee, Brooke, Adam and "Great Ma" of Jayden, Kai, Mila, Ace, Nixon, Lennox. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "May Her Dear Soul Rest In Peace" The family and friends of Neta are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 12, 2019