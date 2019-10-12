Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Neta CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neta Irene CAMPBELL


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Neta Irene CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Neta Irene 17.04.1928 - 09.10.2019 Peacefully at Prunus Lodge, Molong, Late of Redluom Place, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Ray (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dennis and Cheryl, Terry and Sue (deceased). Cherished "Nan" of Tanya (deceased), Renee, Brooke, Adam and "Great Ma" of Jayden, Kai, Mila, Ace, Nixon, Lennox. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "May Her Dear Soul Rest In Peace" The family and friends of Neta are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.