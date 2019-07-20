Home
Nellie Jane JONES


1929 - 2019
Nellie Jane JONES Notice
JONES, Nellie Jane 13.9.1929 - 14.7.2019 Passed away at Wontama Lodge, Orange. Late of Moulder Street, Orange. Wife of Athol (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Sharon, Garry and Lorraine, Jeff (deceased), Lindy, Diane, Wayne and Tracy. "Nanna" to 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Sister of Lurline and Allen. "Rest In Peace" Aged 89 Years The family and friends of Nellie are kindly invited to attend a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday 26 July 2019 commencing at 10.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 20, 2019
