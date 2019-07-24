Home
NEE WEBSTER Dorothy Lillian MCCARRON


1922 - 2019
NEE WEBSTER Dorothy Lillian MCCARRON Notice
McCARRON, (Webster) Dorothy Lillian 3.5.1922 - 21.7.2019 Formerly of Kendor Close, Orange. Beloved wife of 69 years of Ken (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Chris (Bunbury), Judy and Paul (Orange), Jenny and Wayne (Shadforth). Grandma to Philippa and Ali, Jeremy and Kristy, Anthea and Matthew, Scott, Sam, Andrew. Great Grandma to Alex, Ava, Lola, James, Mitchell, Lucy, Liam and Aurora. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lindsay (deceased) and Jean, George (deceased) and Eula, sister-in-law of Hugh McCarron (deceased) and Diane. Daughter of the late Cyril and Sophia Webster. "Forever In Our Hearts" "In God's Loving Care" Aged 97 Years The family and friends of Dorothy are warmly invited to attend a service of Celebration and Thanksgiving at St. John's Uniting Church, Kite Street, Orange on Monday, July 29, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 24 to July 27, 2019
