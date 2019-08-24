Home
(NEE LYNCH Maxine Alma KINGHORN


1938 - 2019
(NEE LYNCH Maxine Alma KINGHORN Notice
KINGHORN (Nee Lynch) Maxine Alma 28.2.1938 - 22.08.2019 Passed away peacefully at Wontama. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (deceased), Sally and David Larnach, Ian. Devoted Nan to Adam, James and Steph. Maxine will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Maxine's family would sincerely like to thank the caring team at Wontama for their care and support. "Forever in Our Hearts" The family and friends of Maxine are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, August 30, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. By family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to Cancer Research. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 24, 2019
