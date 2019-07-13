HOGAN (Nee LAMB) Dulcie Lesley 6.4.1932 - 12.7.2019 Late of Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Doug (deceased). Much loved and cherished mother of Kerry, Douglas (deceased). Devoted Nan of Jessica and Richard and loved Nan Nan to Peyton, Kobe, Kaelan. Dearest sister to Douglas (deceased), John (deceased), Thel, Edith (deceased), Barbara, Kay, Lynette (deceased), Ted, Allan, Stephen and their partners. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews and their partners. Special friend to Janice, Speed, Mary. "Forever In Our Hearts Peacefully Sleeping Until We Meet Again" The family and friends of Dulcie are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Saturday, July 20, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Palliative Care C/- Parkwood, Prince Street, Orange. Many thanks to Dr. Hazelton, Dr. Christie and his Palliative Care Team and the staff at Parkwood. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family







Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 13, 2019