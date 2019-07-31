|
|
ALLCORN, Nancy Viola 31.10.1927 - 28.07.2019 Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn & Les, John & Beryl, Bill & Carol, Sue & Peter. Adored "Mother" to her grandchildren Sonya, Maree, Michael, Mark, Lucretia, Andrew, Scott, Leanne, Scott, Todd, Ben, Sam, Kane, Angela and their partners. Great grandmother to 37 and great-great grandmother to 1. Beloved sister of Betty (deceased) and Frank. 'A Brave Heart at Rest' Aged 91 years The family and friends of Nancy are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Uniting Church, Manildra on Friday August 2, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 31, 2019