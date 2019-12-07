Home
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Barnabas Anglican Church
Dora Street
Orange
Service
Following Services
Canobolas Gardens Crematorium
Orange
Myrea Margaret MILNE


1926 - 2019
MILNE, Myrea Margaret 11.11.1926 - 4.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at Ascott Gardens, formerly of Bletchington Street, Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Ewing (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Julie, Janet and Terry. Very special Nan to Andrew and Vicki, Kylie and Frank, Leanne and Jamie, Stuart and Stacey and her great grandchildren and great great grandchild. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Mum and Dad Reunited" The family and friends of Myrea are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Monday, December 9, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Ascott Gardens. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 7, 2019
