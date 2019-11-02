Home
Mitzie PARKS


1934 - 2019
Mitzie PARKS Notice
PARKS, Mitzie (Nee TAYLOR) 30.05.1934 - 26.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at Ascott Gardens. Loved daughter of Billy and Lily Taylor (both deceased). Loved wife of Keith (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin, Tony and Leanne, Cathy and Bill Basford. Adored 'Nanny' of Josh, Nick and Sam. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Always Loved and Now At Peace" Aged 85 years The family and friends of Mitzie are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 2, 2019
