Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Margaret (Micky-Mo) HALL


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Michele Margaret (Micky-Mo) HALL Notice
HALL, Michele Margaret "Micky-Mo" 21.12.1961 - 23.3.2020 Dearly beloved wife of Richard. Much loved and devoted mother of Nicholas, Timothy (deceased), Angus. Loved daughter to Robert Clark (deceased) and Sheena (Orange). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Janeen and David, Mel and Jodie, Catherine and John. Loved auntie of her nieces, nephews and their families. "A Patient Sufferer At Rest May Her Dear Soul Rest In Peace" A private family funeral will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -