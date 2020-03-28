|
HALL, Michele Margaret "Micky-Mo" 21.12.1961 - 23.3.2020 Dearly beloved wife of Richard. Much loved and devoted mother of Nicholas, Timothy (deceased), Angus. Loved daughter to Robert Clark (deceased) and Sheena (Orange). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Janeen and David, Mel and Jodie, Catherine and John. Loved auntie of her nieces, nephews and their families. "A Patient Sufferer At Rest May Her Dear Soul Rest In Peace" A private family funeral will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 28, 2020