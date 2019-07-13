Home
Michael Rickard (Mick) HARRISON


1956 - 2019
Michael Rickard (Mick) HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Michael Richard (Mick) 6.5.1956 - 7.7.2019 Late of Mullion Creek. Father of Holly, Richard, Amy. Grandpa of Curtis, Michael. Beloved son of Dick and Betty. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Mick are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange on Friday, July 19, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 13, 2019
