MEISSNER, Michael John (Mickey) 30.08.1959 - 09.04.2020 Late of Orange and Molong. Loved son of Judith Meissner (deceased). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Debbie and Alan Nicholls. Loved uncle Mickey to Tammy, Patrick, Matthew, Ashleigh, Theo, Andrew, Kayla, Liz, Emm and extended family and friends. "Loved and Never Forgotten" Aged 60 years A private service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 22, 2020